BBC 2’s The Secret Genius of Modern Life gets third series

Professor Hannah Fry is returning to BBC Two and iPlayer with a third series of The Secret Genius of Modern Life.

Each episode sees Fry explore one product, technology or innovation commonly encountered in everyday life – previous shows have revealed the secrets behind microwave ovens, smartphones, the trainer, food delivery apps and the fitness tracker.

Topics for the new series include the Air Fryer, smart doorbells, and the fridge thermostat.

Across the series Fry will speak to key figures from brands including Ring, Bosch and Philips as she explores the amazing tech innovations which surround us.

The series is made by BBC Studios Science Unit and co-produced by The Open University. Its first two series are available to watch on iPlayer.