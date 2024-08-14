Samsung offering a free Freestyle 2nd Gen projector to Galaxy Z Fold6 buyers

Customers who buy a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 smartphone direct from the brand’s own website can get a free Samsung Freestyle 2nd Gen projector.

The offer runs from 14th – 22nd August and is exclusively available from Samsung.com.

The recently launched Galaxy Z Fold6 includes several AI features, including summaries with Note Assist, generating image options with Sketch to Image and translations of live conversations with Interpreter.

Powered by the Tizen operating system behind the brand’s top-selling Smart TVs, the high portable Freestyle 2nd Gen projector offers on-device access to a host of major streaming services and can transform virtually any surface into a personal cinema.