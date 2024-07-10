Severance season two – Apple TV+ reveals sci-fi thriller’s return date and teaser trailer

Apple TV+ will be returning to Lumon Industries on January 17th when the first episode of Severance season two will be available for members worldwide to stream, followed by one episode every Friday through March 21st.

The sci-fi thriller is set in a workplace where staff agree to undergo a medical procedure which segregates their memories between their work and personal lives.

Fans have already had to wait more than two years to find out what follows the show’s nail-biting cliffhanger in which Mark (Adam Scott) and his fellow team members break free of the constraints and learn who they really are.

According to Apple: “In season two, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe.”

Also starring Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, John Turturro and Patricia Arquette, the series is created, written and executive produced by Dan Erickson and directed and executive produced by Ben Stiller.

