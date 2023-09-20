EE partners with Qualcomm to bring Wi-Fi 7 to its next-gen routers

EE has revealed that it’s working with wireless and semiconductor specialists Qualcomm to bring Wi-Fi 7 to its next generation of broadband routers which are expected to roll-out from next year.

The BT-owned consumer brand says the partnership will support its ambitions “to deliver best-in-class home connectivity to consumers across the UK”.

It adds that while existing Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 technologies offer “a great” experience to consumers, the expected increase in broadband speeds and usage, including cloud gaming and more 4K streaming, will require further improvements in the in-home network technology.

Wi-Fi 7 offers several new features, including using the extra 6GHz channel with 320 MHz channel bandwidth – double that offered by Wi-Fi 6E – and Multi Link Operation which allows data to be sent over multiple bands simultaneously.

EE says these innovations will allow customers to benefit from faster and more reliable Wi-Fi throughout the home.

Marc Allera, CEO of EE, said: “We have a long history of collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies to create innovation in mobile for consumers – so we’re delighted to evolve this strategic collaboration into our in-home products for the first time.

“EE broadband customers will be among the first globally to benefit from access to a certified next-gen Wi-Fi 7 home hub – providing them with the cutting-edge of innovation in connectivity”.

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon added: “We’re very proud to partner with one of the leading innovators in this industry to drive the transition to next generation broadband technology.

“Expanding our collaboration beyond 5G to include our leading-edge Wi-Fi 7 platform is further evidence of our mutual and long-term commitment to transforming the ways UK consumers work, learn, connect and are entertained.”