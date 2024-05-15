EE reveals deals on Google and Samsung handsets

EE has revealed its latest time-limited deals, including savings Google’s Pixel 8 Pro and Samsung’s S24 and S23, with most promotions running until the end of May.
All deals are subject to a 24 month contract and are available in-store, online and over the phone.
- Google Pixel 8 Pro 5G 128GB – Save £480 – £30 upfront cost, £58 a month for 24months with Unlimited data on an Essentials plan
- Google Pixel 8 Pro 5G 256GB – Save £480 – £30 upfront cost, £60 a month for 24months with Unlimited data on an Essentials plan
- Samsung Z Fold 5 5G 256GB – Save £336 – £60 upfront cost, £95 a month for 24months with Unlimited Full Speed data on an Essentials plan
- Samsung Z Fold 5 5G 512GB – Save £336 – £60 upfront cost, £101 a month for 24months with Unlimited data Full Speed on an Essentials plan
- Samsung S23 FE 5G 128GB – Save £336 – £30 upfront cost, £43 a month for 24months with 125GB of data on an Essentials plan
- Samsung S24 Plus 5G 256GB – Save £240 – £30 upfront cost, £70 a month for 24months with Unlimited data on an Essentials plan
- Samsung S24 Plus 5G 512GB – Save £240 – £30 upfront cost, £76 a month for 24months with Unlimited data on an Essentials plan
- Samsung S23 5G 128GB – Save £336 – £30 upfront cost, £50 a month for 24 months with Unlimited data on an Essentials plan
- Samsung S23 5G 256GB – Save £336 – £30 upfront cost, £52 a month for 24 months with Unlimited data on an Essentials plan
- Samsung Z Flip 5 5GB 256GB – Save £480 – £30 upfront cost, £65 a month for 24months with Unlimited Full Speed data on an Essentials plan
- Samsung Z Flip 5 5GB 512GB – Save £480 – £30 upfront cost, £71 a month for 24months with Unlimited Full Speed data on an Essentials plan