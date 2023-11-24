EE reveals new Black Friday savings on mobiles and connected devices

Mobile network EE is running Black Friday deals on pay monthly handsets, including Google’s Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 7a, iPhone 12 and 14 and Samsung models.
Savings are also available on selected tablets, laptops and smart watches plus SIM only plans. Most deals available up until early December and are available in-store, online and over the phone.
Deals include:
- Apple iPhone 14 5G 128GB – Save £219 – £30 upfront cost, £48 a month for 36 months with Unlimited data on an Essentials plan
- Apple iPhone 12 5G 128GB – Save £293 – £20 upfront cost, £40 a month for 36 months with Unlimited data on an Essentials plan
- Samsung S23 Ultra 256GB – Save £768 – £30 upfront cost, £51 a month for 36 months with Unlimited data on an Essentials plan
- Samsung S22 5G 128GB – Save £792 – £30 upfront cost, £37 a month for 36 months with Unlimited data on an Essentials plan
- Samsung A34 5G – Save £408 – £0 upfront cost, £31 a month for 36 months with 125GB of data on an Essentials plan
- Samsung A14 – Save £228 – £0 upfront cost £27 a month for 36 months with 25GB of data on Essentials plan
- Google Pixel 8 Pro 5G 128GB – Save £569 – £30 upfront, £48 a month for 36 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan
- Google Pixel 8 128GB – Save £419 – £30 upfront, £43 a month for 36 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan
- Google Pixel 7a 5G – Save £480 – £0 upfront, £38 a month for 36 months on an Unlimited Full Speed Essentials plan
- SIMO (6 Months Half Price) – £0 upfront, £15 a month with Unlimited Data
- SIMO (3 Months Half Price) – £0 upfront, £12.50 a month with 125GB of data on an Essentials Plan
- Apple Watch SE 40mm – Three Months Free – £0 upfront with 3 months free, £20 a month from month 4 for 24 months with 4GB of data on an essential plan
- Samsung Galaxy Watch6 – 44mm – Save £144 – £0 upfront, £18 a month with 4GB of data a month on an Essentials plan, plus three months free
- Samsung Watch6 Classic – 43mm – Save £144 – £0 upfront, £22 a month with 4GB of data a month on an Essentials plan, plus three months free
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE – Save £345.60 – £0 upfront, £21.60 with 5GB of data a month on an Essentials plan (For Existing EE Customers)
- Lenovo M8 – £0 upfront, £9.90 a month on an Essentials plan (For Existing EE Customers)
- Samsung Chromebook Go 14” – Save £192 – £50 upfront cost, now £16 a month with 5Gb of data on an Essentials Plan
- Samsung Book3 Pro 360 – Save £600 – £50 upfront cost, now £95 a month with 5GB of data on an Essentials Plan (For Existing EE Customers)