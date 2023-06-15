EE reveals plans for 1.6Gbps Full Fibre broadband packages

New Full Fibre broadband packages offering speeds of up to 1.6Gbps will be available from EE later this year.

EE say the packages, which offer average speeds up to 44 times faster than Superfast Fibre, will allow households to enjoy “seamless connectivity” even when using multiple data-intensive devices, such as consoles and Smart TVs, at once.

In addition to the new packages, the ISP will be rolling out its “most advanced” router yet, the Smart Hub Plus, which allows users to manage and improve their experience, for example by prioritising their bandwidth when working from home or gaming.

The Smart Hub Plus can be paired with Wi-Fi discs to provide connectivity around the home and EE will also roll out Smart Hybrid Connect which automatically connects to its mobile network for back up if required.

Marc Allera, CEO at EE, said: “Whether it be working from home, gaming, or juggling the increasingly digital elements of everyday life – EE home broadband backed-up by EE’s award-winning mobile network will set the standard for broadband for years to come, offering customers the best experience and putting them in control of their home connectivity.”

EE has also unveiled a new store concept at the Westfield shopping centre in London’s White City.

Dubbed the EE Studio, the store offers a dedicated gaming zone, a ‘digital spa’ in which shoppers can find out how to balance their technology use, and a stage which will host in-store events.

Outside the store shoppers can scan a QR code to bring to life an AR experience that welcomes them to the Studio and encourages them to head inside and explore.

The launch forms part of EE’s new retail strategy which seeks to reinvent the role of retail in the telco industry by “putting innovation, personal experience, and community front and centre.”

It will be followed the roll-out of new store designs in Manchester Trafford Centre, Cardiff and Bluewater in the coming months.

Bridget Lea, Managing Director of Commercial at EE, said: “Our EE Studio store has been designed to create standout experiences that reflect the changing needs of our customers and the increasingly connected lives they lead.”