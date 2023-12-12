EE runing pre-Christmas deals on mobiles and smart watches

Mobile network EE is running a host of pre-Christmas deals on pay monthly handsets and connected devices, with most offers available up until mid-December and all available in-store, online and over the phone.
Mobiles:
- Samsung Z Flip 5 5G 256GB – Save £412 – £0 upfront cost, £50 a month for 36 months with 125GB of data on an Essentials plan
- Samsung Z Fold 5 5G 256GB – Save £236 – £0 upfront cost, £72 a month for 36 months with 125GB of data on an Essentials plan
- Samsung A14 – Save £228 – £0 upfront cost £29 a month for 36 months with 125GB of data on Essentials plan
- Apple iPhone 13 5G 128GB – Save £220 – £20 upfront cost, £45 a month for 36 months with Unlimited data on an Essentials plan
- Google Pixel 7a 5G – Save £408– £0 upfront, £35 a month for 36 months on an Unlimited Full Speed Essentials plan – Unlimited Full Speed tariff closed so using Unlimited
- Samsung S23 Plus 5G 256GB – Save £264 – £0 upfront cost, £57 a month for 36 months with Unlimited data on an Essentials plan
- Google Pixel Fold 5G – Save £636 – £0 upfront, £64 a month for 36 months with Unlimited data on an Essentials plan
- Samsung S23 FE – Save £308 – £0 upfront, £45 a month for 36 months with 125GB of data on an Essentials plan
Devices:
- Samsung Galaxy Watch6 – 40mm – Save £96 – £0 upfront, £18 a month with 4GB of data a month on an Essentials plan
- Samsung Galaxy Watch6 – 44mm – Save £96 – £0 upfront, £20 a month with 4GB of data a month on an Essentials plan
- Samsung Watch6 Classic – 43mm – Save £96 – £0 upfront, £24a month with 4GB of data a month on an Essentials plan
- Samsung Watch6 Classic – 47mm – Save £96 – £0 upfront, £26a month with 4GB of data a month on an Essentials plan
- Apple Watch SE 40mm – Three Months Free – £0 upfront with 3 months free, £20 a month from month 4 for 24 months with 4GB of data on an essential plan
- Apple Watch SE 44mm – Three Months Free – £0 upfront with 3 months free, £22 a month from month 4 for 24 months with 4GB of data on an essential plan
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 – Save £216 – £0 upfront, £40.50 a month with 5GB of data a month on an Essentials plan (For Existing EE Customers)
- Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro – Save £216 – £0 upfront, £76.50 a month with 5GB of data a month on an Essentials plan (For Existing EE Customers)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus – Three Months Free – £0 upfront, then £58.50 a month with 5GB of data a month on an Essentials plan
- Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go – Save £237.60 – £0 upfront, then £30.60 a month with 5GB of data a month on an Essentials plan (For Existing EE Customers)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 9 – Save £216 – £0 upfront, then £85.50 a month with 5GB of data a month on an Essentials plan (For Existing EE Customers)