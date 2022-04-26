EE to bring Nreal’s Augmented Reality glasses to the UK

EE is bringing Nreal’s Air AR (Augmented Reality) glasses to the UK later this year, with customers able to pre-register their interest from today.

Available exclusively on EE in the UK, the glasses offer a 201-inch expanded Full HD virtual display and can be used for both gaming via the cloud and streaming high-definition movies and TV shows.

Compatible with a range of smartphones from major manufacturers, the glasses work in conjunction with the Nreal Nebula app, which launches the AR operating environment for the end user.

Unlike most AR glasses, Nreal Air can also be kitted out with a lens frame for the individuals own prescription lenses—meaning customers do not have to use them with their normal glasses underneath.

Nreal Air supports two different modes. In “Air Casting” mode, customers can mirror their phone screen and enjoy their entire mobile experience on a 130-inch HD virtual display. The “MR Space” mode takes customers into a Mixed Reality environment and gives them a taste of AR technologies.

Alistair Wilson, Director of Devices and Partnerships, EE said: “We’re working with the best content providers and the most innovative technology companies in the world to create entirely new experiences for our customers.

“Nreal are at the forefront of AR, and we’re delighted to be the exclusive UK partner for the launch of their new Nreal Air AR glasses. When combined with the power of 5G, it really does open up new possibilities for seamless streaming and access to new types of content on the move – these are really exciting times for mobile.”

Peng Jin, Co-founder of Nreal, said: “We’re delighted to enter the UK market in partnership with EE and we look forward to building up the AR ecosystem together.

“At Nreal, we’re passionate about bringing AR into consumers’ everyday lives, which will start a revolutionary transformation just as the internet once did.

“AR will transcend the current mobile experience, especially when it comes to watching videos, exercising, and playing PC and cloud video games. As we continue to enrich the AR ecosystem with each update and upgrade, consumers will enjoy more mind-blowing digital innovations and experiences blended into everyday life.”

Key Nreal Air specs: