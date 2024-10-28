One4all Gift Cards adds Rakuten TV to entertainment line-up

Online movie retailer Rakuten TV, which offers films to buy and rent via its website and apps, has joined the One4all Gift Card network.

The tie-up is in addition to Rakuten TV’s existing payment methods such as PayPal and debit/credit cards.

Other entertainment brands participating in One4all Gift Cards include Vue, Odeon, Cineworld, Picturehouse and Theatre Tokens.

The cards can be purchased at local Post Office, Tesco, selected Morrisons, Co-op, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, Aldi, Poundland and Iceland supermarkets plus online at one4all.com.

David Walsh, VP of Original Content EMEA at One4all Gift Cards, said: “We are delighted to welcome Rakuten TV to the One4all family.

“This partnership broadens the entertainment experiences we offer our customers, giving them access to a diverse and exciting range of on-demand movies and TV shows from the comfort of their own home.”

Tony Stacey, Head of Partnerships at Rakuten TV, added: “We are thrilled that Rakuten TV is now part of the One4all network, and we look forward to offering One4all customers access to the latest Hollywood blockbuster movies on our platform.”