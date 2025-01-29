EE to stock NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 50 Series 

EE is adding NVIDIA’s all-new GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards to its online store’s gaming range.

The move is part of the network’s ongoing goal of becoming the UK’s number one destination for gaming and will support its plans to expand its PC gaming offering in 2025.

Items coming to the store include the GeForce RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti and 5070.

Sam Kemp, Director of Gaming and Consumer Electronics at EE “We’re excited to be stocking the all-new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series on the EE Game Store as part of our approach to bring game-changing technology to gamers and creators of all kinds.

“The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series boasts an array of cutting-edge features, so it’s great to be working with NVIDIA to helping customers elevate their setups – one of the many approaches we’re taking as part of our focus to become the UK’s number one destination for gaming.”