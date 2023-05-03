EE unveils new range of gaming laptop plans and console trade-in scheme 

EE is expanding its gaming offer with a new range of packages featuring laptops from some of the world’s biggest brands plus the launch of a console trade-in scheme.

The BT-owned mobile and broadband provider has previously set out its ambition to become the UK’s top destination for gaming through initiatives such as the installation of gaming bays in over 175 of its high street stores and the retailing of all major console brands.

It’s now going further with the launch of new gaming laptop bundles which include Xbox Games Pass Ultimate, its Gamers Data and Video Data passes plus Roam Abroad and Microsoft 365 for just £60 a month on a 24-month plan.

The bundles come with a range of PC gaming laptops starting from £10 upfront:

The IdeaPad Gaming 3 Gen 7, armed with AMD Ryzen 5 6600H CPU Processor and GForce RTX 3050 Graphics card is available with a £10 one off upfront charge

The Asus ROG Zephyrus, powered by AMD’s Ryzen 7 processor and GForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 8GB DDR5 RAM is available with a £300 one off upfront charge

The Legion 5, benefiting from a Ryzen 7 6800H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, a 165Hz display and an RGB-laden keyboard is available with a £425 one off upfront charge

The Samsung Book 3 Ultra, powered by 13th-gen Intel Core i9 processors, with Nvidia RTX 4070 graphics and 16GB of DDR5 RAM is available with a £1950 one off upfront charge

EE is also launching a new Nintendo Switch OLED bundle which includes The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, 24 months access to Nintendo Switch Online plus an EE Gamer’s Data Pass and Video Pass on a £20 per month plan with a one off £10 up-front fee.

In addition, the network’s new console trade-in service allows customers to exchange select consoles from Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo for cash.

Sam Kemp, Director of Gaming at EE, said: “We’re delighted to be expanding our gaming offering to customers by introducing some of the best-in-class gaming hardware available through our new bundles.

“Following the start of our recent mission to become the no.1 network for gaming, we’re now partnering with some of the world’s best gaming companies to ensure our customers can game without limits, wherever they choose to play.”