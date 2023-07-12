EE launches new gaming bundles with inclusive GeForce NOW 

EE has continued its recent expansion into gaming with the launch two new bundles which include membership of NVIDIA’s cloud gaming service, GeForce NOW.

The first bundle includes a Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 laptop and a Razor Basilisk V3 gaming mouse, unlimited gaming and video data on their mobile, plus a 6-month Priority NVIDIA GeForce NOW membership for just £23 a month and £10 upfront.

For those who want to game on the big screen, the second bundle offers a 43” Samsung Smart TV with Gaming Hub, a Turtle Beach Recon Cloud controller, unlimited gaming and video data on their mobile plus a 6-month Ultimate NVIDIA GeForce NOW membership for £25 a month and £10 upfront.

As part of an introductory offer, the smart TV gaming bundle is available until the end of July at just £22 a month, providing customers a saving of £72 over the 24 months.

Sam Kemp, Director of Gaming at EE, said: “We are continually looking to join forces with the latest partners so we can offer our customers some of the best gaming experiences available.

“By partnering with NVIDIA, we’re able to not only provide customers with access to one of the best streaming platforms – but also offer them the hardware and data too, helping to make high level gaming even more accessible and affordable to customers across the UK.”