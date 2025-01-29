Major upgrade to bring new look and features to NOW

Sky has confirmed that its NOW streaming service, which offers access to its line-up of entertainment, sport and movie channels on flexible monthly terms, will be getting a major upgrade in February.

In addition to a brand-new look, the service will be migrating to a technology platform owned by NBCUniversal which, like Sky, is part of Comcast.

Sky says the change will bring a host of new features and improvements for users including the introduction of new rails such as Top 10s, smoother search options and curated collections making it easier for sports fans to get to what they want to watch.

The Global Streaming Platform already powers Peacock in the US, SkyShowtime in Europe and Multichoice in Africa.

The new updates will be phased across NOW enabled devices, including Smart TVs and tablets for UK and Ireland members starting from 18 February through March.

Updates for NOW members in Italy and WOW members in Germany will follow place at a later date.

Managing Director of NOW & Sky Content, Carli Kerr, said: “Migrating to NBCU’s Global Streaming Platform means NOW members will benefit from the ongoing delivery of customer features that enhance the viewing experience and leverage the latest technologies and innovations across the platform”.