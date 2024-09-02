EE reveals new gaming PC bundles

The network’s push into gaming also includes dedicated zones within its new ‘Experience’ stores.

EE has revealed new gaming bundles featuring Acer and Lenovo PCs or Acer graphics cards, plus a 24-month EE Gamer’s Data and Video Data Pass and, on selected packages, a 24-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscription.

The network has previously launched console and gaming laptop deals and introduced dedicated gaming sections in its new ‘Experience’ stores in support of its goal to become the UK’s no.1 destination for gamers.

EE’s New Gaming Desktop Bundles

Acer Nitro N50-650 Gaming Desktop Bundle

The Acer Nitro N50-650 Gaming Desktop features a powerful Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia’s RTX 3060 GPU and a 12GB GDDR6 graphics card. The bundle also includes EE Video and EE Gamer’s Data Pass and 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Available to existing EE pay monthly mobile customers, who can add to their plan for £20 upfront and £33 a month on a 24 month plan.

Lenovo LOQ 17 Gaming Desktop Bundle

The Lenovo LOQ 17 Gaming Desktop features an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, AMD’s Radeon RX6600 XT GPU and 16GB of DDR4 Ram. The bundle also includes EE Video and EE Gamer’s Data Pass and 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The bundle is available to existing EE mobile customers, who can add to their plan for £20 upfront and £33 a month for 24 months.

Graphic Card Bundles

ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4060 8G Graphics Card – £10 upfront and £15 a month for 24 months. Includes 24-month EE Gamer’s and Video Data Pass subscription.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 12G Graphics Card – £20 upfront and £30 a month for 24 months. Includes 24-month EE Gamer’s and Video Data Pass and 24-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Acer Nitro AMD Radeon RX7700 12GB Graphics Card – £20 upfront and £30 a month for 24 months. Includes 24-month EE Gamer’s and Video Data Pass and 24-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Sam Kemp, Director of Gaming and Consumer Electronics at EE, said: “As part of our ambition to become the no. 1 destination for gaming, today we’re turning another major milestone by launching a new category offering across desktop gaming rigs and graphic cards – with those wanting to join EE, or those already on EE, able to get access to some of the best value products available on the market today”.