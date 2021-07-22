EE tops RootMetrics mobile tests for 8th year

EE has been named the UK’s number one network for the eighth year running by independent testers RootMetrics.

RootMetrics tests the mobile networks in 16 cities across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales to measure their performance against 7 metrics, including speeds, reliability, and overall performance.

Coming first in six of the categories, EE achieved the fastest aggregate median download speed of all operators at 58.8 Mbps, an increase from 43 Mbps in the last round of testing, and more than twice as fast as any other operator.

EE’s median download speeds were also the fastest in each of the 16 UK cities tested, reaching more than 70 Mbps in 14 of those cities and the only operator to exceed 100 Mbps.

Marc Allera, CEO Consumer Division, BT, said: “Delivering the best mobile experience for our customers has never been more important. Being recognised as the UK’s best network for the eighth year running reflects our continued investment in keeping our customers connected to the things that matter most.”