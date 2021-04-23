EE unveils 12 months Xbox Game Pass offer for selected Samsung phones

EE is including 12 months access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with selected new Samsung handsets when taken with one of the network’s Smart plans.

The offer is available until 13th May and applies to purchases of the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G, S20 FE 5G or A52 5G when taken on a qualifying plan.

The network is also offering customers who purchase a Galaxy S21 Series 5G handset before 29th April a saving up to £650 when they trade in an eligible Samsung device in any condition, in addition to a £150 Google Play gift code which can be claimed from Samsung.