EE unveils 19 additional locations covered by its 5G network

EE has expanded its 5G network to 19 new locations across England and Wales, taking it closer to meeting its target of making 5G available anywhere in the UK by 2028.

The new locations are: Abergavenny / Y Fenni, Banbury, Basildon, Beverley, Chepstow / Cas-Gwent, Coatbridge, Corby, Cwmbran, Immingham, Llanelli, Margate, Preston, Reading, Shrewsbury, Slough, Tewkesbury, Warrington, Windsor, and Wishaw.

The news comes as the network topped the latest RootMetrics report which measures the quality of mobile networks’ performance, reliability and speed. The latest report is the 19th in which EE has come out on top.

Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s Consumer Division, said: “It’s a remarkable achievement to be named the UK’s best network for the nineteenth report running. The work keeps going as we look to maintain the significant investment required to ensure the rollout of our 4G and 5G networks continue to deliver for our customers.”