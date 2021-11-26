EE unveils Black Friday deals for 2021

Mobile network EE has unveiled a host of Black Friday deals, including on some of this year’s most sought-after devices. All offers are available in-store, online and over the phone, and are available from today until 23:59 on December 6th.

Pay Monthly

Apple iPhone 13 – save £144 – £50 upfront cost, £51 per month for 24 months with 40GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts

Apple iPhone 12 – save £106 – £40 upfront cost, £43 per month for 24 months with 10GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts

Google Pixel 6 – save £432, £30 upfront cost, £31 per month for 24 months with 40GB of monthly data and unlimited calls and texts

Google Pixel 6 Pro – Save £336, £30 upfront cost, £45 per month for 24 months with 40GB of monthly data and unlimited calls and texts

Samsung S21 – save £480 – £50 upfront cost, £37 per month for 24 months with 40GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3– save £240 – £50 upfront cost, £49 per month for 24 months with 10GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts

Samsung A52s 5G – save £288 – £30 upfront cost, £25 per month for 24 months with 10GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts

Samsung S20 FE 5G – save £308 – £30 upfront cost, £39 per month for 24 months with 10GB monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts

OPPO Find X3 Neo – save £192 – £30 upfront cost, £39 per month for 24 months with 40GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts

OPPO A94 – save £144 – £10 upfront cost, £29 per month for 24 months with 10GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts

Pay as you go and SIM-only

Alcatel 1S 2021 – £64.99 with a £15 top up (was £79.99)

Moto e30 – £69.99 with a £15 top up (was £84.99)

OPPO A15 – £89.99 with a £20 top up (was £119.99)

OPPO A16s – £114.99 with a £20 top up (was £129.99)

SIM-only – offers include 160GB of data for just £20 per month for 18 months, or unlimited data for £25 per month.

Connected Tablets & Laptops

Samsung S6 Lite – save £189 with 3 months free, then £22 per month for 24 months with 4GB of monthly data on an Essential Plan

Lenovo M8 – save £64.80 – £13 per month for 24 months with 4GB of monthly data on an Essential Plan. Deal running from Friday 5 th November to Friday 31 st December

November to Friday 31 December Samsung Galaxy Book Pro – save £456 – £63 per month for 24 months with 4GB of monthly data on an Essential Plan

Samsung Galaxy Book Go – save £172.80 – £25.20 per month for 24 months with 4GB of monthly data on an Essential Plan

Smart Watches

Apple Watch Series 6 – save £96 – £24 per month for 24 months

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm – save £144 with 3 months free, then £16 per month for 24 months

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 44mm – save £144 with 3 months free, then £18 per month

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm – save £144 – £20 per month for 24 months

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm – save £144 – £22 per month for 24 months

More details, including terms and conditions, are available at ee.co.uk/BlackFriday