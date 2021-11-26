EE unveils Black Friday deals for 2021

Mobile network EE has unveiled a host of Black Friday deals, including on some of this year’s most sought-after devices. All offers are available in-store, online and over the phone, and are available from today until 23:59 on December 6th.
Pay Monthly
- Apple iPhone 13 – save £144 – £50 upfront cost, £51 per month for 24 months with 40GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts
- Apple iPhone 12 – save £106 – £40 upfront cost, £43 per month for 24 months with 10GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts
- Google Pixel 6 – save £432, £30 upfront cost, £31 per month for 24 months with 40GB of monthly data and unlimited calls and texts
- Google Pixel 6 Pro – Save £336, £30 upfront cost, £45 per month for 24 months with 40GB of monthly data and unlimited calls and texts
- Samsung S21 – save £480 – £50 upfront cost, £37 per month for 24 months with 40GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3– save £240 – £50 upfront cost, £49 per month for 24 months with 10GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts
- Samsung A52s 5G – save £288 – £30 upfront cost, £25 per month for 24 months with 10GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts
- Samsung S20 FE 5G – save £308 – £30 upfront cost, £39 per month for 24 months with 10GB monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts
- OPPO Find X3 Neo – save £192 – £30 upfront cost, £39 per month for 24 months with 40GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts
- OPPO A94 – save £144 – £10 upfront cost, £29 per month for 24 months with 10GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts
Pay as you go and SIM-only
- Alcatel 1S 2021 – £64.99 with a £15 top up (was £79.99)
- Moto e30 – £69.99 with a £15 top up (was £84.99)
- OPPO A15 – £89.99 with a £20 top up (was £119.99)
- OPPO A16s – £114.99 with a £20 top up (was £129.99)
- SIM-only – offers include 160GB of data for just £20 per month for 18 months, or unlimited data for £25 per month.
Connected Tablets & Laptops
- Samsung S6 Lite – save £189 with 3 months free, then £22 per month for 24 months with 4GB of monthly data on an Essential Plan
- Lenovo M8 – save £64.80 – £13 per month for 24 months with 4GB of monthly data on an Essential Plan. Deal running from Friday 5th November to Friday 31st December
- Samsung Galaxy Book Pro – save £456 – £63 per month for 24 months with 4GB of monthly data on an Essential Plan
- Samsung Galaxy Book Go – save £172.80 – £25.20 per month for 24 months with 4GB of monthly data on an Essential Plan
Smart Watches
- Apple Watch Series 6 – save £96 – £24 per month for 24 months
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm – save £144 with 3 months free, then £16 per month for 24 months
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 44mm – save £144 with 3 months free, then £18 per month
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm – save £144 – £20 per month for 24 months
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm – save £144 – £22 per month for 24 months
More details, including terms and conditions, are available at ee.co.uk/BlackFriday