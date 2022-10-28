EE unveils ‘early bird’ Christmas deals with pre-paid Mastercards worth up to £300 on selected handsets plans

EE is offering a pre-paid Mastercard worth up to £300 when customers take out selected handset plans with 25GB of data per month or more, plus additional deals on laptops and for customers on pay as you go.

All deals are available in-store, online and over the phone from today until 24th November. For more details, including eligible plans and full offer terms and conditions, visit ee.co.uk

The handsets and plans which qualify for the Mastercard offer are:

OPPO:

OPPO X5 Lite: £33 per month and a £30 upfront cost, customers are eligible to receive £150 on a pre-paid Mastercard

OPPO X5: £53 per month and a £50 upfront cost, customers are eligible to receive £250 on a pre-paid Mastercard

OPPO X5 Pro: £65 per month and a £50 upfront cost, customers are eligible to receive £300 on a pre-paid Mastercard

Google Pixel:

Google Pixel 6A: £33 per month and a £30 upfront cost, customers are eligible to receive £200 on a pre-paid Mastercard

Google Pixel 7: £49 per month and a £30 upfront cost, customers are eligible to receive £200 on a pre-paid Mastercard

Google Pixel 7 Pro: £59 per month and a £70 upfront cost, customers are eligible to receive £300 on a pre-paid Mastercard

Samsung:

Samsung A13 5G: £33 per month and a £30 upfront cost, customers are eligible to receive £100 on a pre-paid Mastercard

Samsung A33: £39 per month and a £30 upfront cost, customers are eligible to receive £100 on a pre-paid Mastercard

Samsung S22 Plus: £57 per month and a £50 upfront cost, customers are eligible to receive £300 on a pre-paid Mastercard

Connected Tablets & Laptops

The network is also offering a selection of connected laptops and tablets at a reduced rate:

Samsung Galaxy Book Go – save £86.40 – no upfront cost, with three months free, then from £28.80 per month on an Essential Plan

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 – save £129.60 – no upfront cost, from £18 per month on an Essential Plan

Acer Chromebook Spin 513 – save £172.80 – no upfront cost, from £28.80 per month on an Essential Plan

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 – save £302.40 – no upfront cost, from £32.40 per month on an Essential Plan

Lenovo IdeaPad 5G – save £1080 – no upfront cost, from £36 per month on an Essential Plan

Pay as you go:

EE is offering extra data deals on Pay as you go Packs from today to 31st January with up to quadruple data available for new customers:

Pay £10 to receive 20GB data (up from 5GB) and 500 minutes

Pay £15 to receive 50GB data (up from 15GB) and unlimited minutes

Pay £20 to receive 70GB data (up from 30GB) and unlimited minutes

Plus it’s running new deals on a variety of Pay as you go handsets, available until November 24th: