EE unveils festive offers line-up

EE has announced a range of festive offers, including deals on smartphones such as the iPhone 13, Google Pixel 6, and Samsung S21, plus savings on tablets and smartwatches.

The network says offers are available in-store, online or over the phone from today until 23:59 on 21st December.

Pay monthly deals

Samsung Galaxy Fold – £200 cashback with purchase of the device on any EE Pay Monthly plan. Also £20 off the monthly cost of any new Pay Monthly plan if customers trade in their old Samsung Fold

Samsung Galaxy Flip – £150 cashback with purchase of the device on any EE Pay Monthly plan

Samsung S21 – £100 cashback with purchase of the device on any EE Pay Monthly plan. Device available for £45 per month and £100 upfront cost for 1GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts

Samsung S20 FE 4G – £100 cashback with purchase of the device on an EE Pay Monthly plan. Plus, save £192 with device available for £43 per month (was £51) and £30 upfront cost for 40GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts

Samsung S20 FE 5G – £100 cashback with purchase of the device on an EE Pay Monthly plan. Plus, save £192 with device available for £47 per month (was £55) and £30 upfront cost for 40GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts

Samsung A52s 5G – £80 cashback with purchase of the device on an EE Pay Monthly contract

Samsung A32 5G – £30 cashback with purchase of the device on an EE Pay Monthly contract

Google Pixel 6 – save £192 with device available for £37 (was £45) per month and £30 upfront cost for 10GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts. Offer runs from 7 th December to 10 th January

December to 10 January Google Pixel 6 Pro – save £144 with device available for £49 per month (was £55) and £50 upfront cost 10GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts. Offer runs from 7th December to 10th January

OPPO Find X3 Pro – save £192 with device available from £51 (was £59) per month and £50 upfront, cost for 40GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts

OPPO Find X3 Lite – save £124 with device available for £33 per month and £30 upfront cost for 40GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and texts

Customers can also claim a free pair of headphones on selected Samsung and Google handsets:

Customers who purchase the Samsung S20 FE 4G or 5G device from today until 13 th December will receive a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds, worth £119

December will receive a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds, worth £119 Customers who purchase the Google Pixel 6 or Google Pixel 6 Pro from today until 3rd January will receive a pair of Google Pixel Buds A-Series, worth £79.99

Pay as you go and SIM Only deals

EE is also offering a range of pay as you go data pack deals on selected handsets, with devices from just £39.99:

Alcatel 1B – £39.99 with a £15 top up (was £49.99)

Alcatel 1S 2021 – £64.99 with a £15 top up (was £79.99)

Doro 7030 – £59.99 with a £10 top up (was £69.99)

OPPO A15 – £89.99 with a £20 top up (was £119.99)

Those looking to upgrade an existing device can access several SIM Only offers, including 150GB of data for just £20 per month on a 24-month Essential plan, or 150GB of data for £25 per month on a 24-month Smart plan which comes with interchangeable Smart benefits.

Laptop and tablet deals

For new EE customers looking to add the latest gadgets to their Christmas haul, EE is offering the chance to grab great deals on tablets and laptops from Apple, Samsung, Microsoft and more, with savings and cashback offers of up to £280. All Essential tablet and laptop plans come with 4GB of monthly data:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G – save £280.80 – £28.80 per month for 24 months, plus £80 cashback with purchase of the tablet on an EE Pay Monthly contract

Acer Chromebook Spin 513 – save £129.60 – £30.60 per month for 24 months on an EE Pay Monthly contract

Lenovo M10 HD – save £86.40 – £14.40 per month for 24 months on an EE Pay Monthly contract

Samsung Galaxy Book – save £216 plus £100 cashback – £45 per month for 24 month on an EE Pay Monthly contract

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 – £100 cashback with purchase of the tablet on an EE Pay Monthly contract

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 + – £120 cashback with purchase of the tablet on an EE Pay Monthly contract

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 – £200 cashback with purchase of the tablet on an EE Pay Monthly contract

Smart watch deals

EE is also offering big savings on a range of Apple and Samsung smart watches: