EE unveils new PAYG tariffs with data allowances of up to 100GB

EE is launching a new portfolio of pay as you go (PAYG) mobile tariffs which it says will offer customers “more data and minutes than ever before”

Customers on a £10 Pack or higher will now automatically earn a free 500MB boost every two months on their second pack purchase for a full year, with existing customers able to retain an already earned boosts. PAYG customers will also get access to 4G Calling and WiFi Calling.

The network is also offering a 10% discount to customers who choose direct card payment, and any customer who refers a friend to join EE on a £10 Pack or higher will receive a £10 Amazon gift card, as will their friend.

Sharon Meadows, Director of Propositions, EE said: “We continually look to offer great value for money, convenience, and improved access to data to our pay as you go customers.

“With an improved range of new packs, our new largest data plan, additional payment options, and the UKs best network coverage – customers can expect the best pay as you go experience when they choose EE.”

The new PAYG packs, which are available from tomorrow, are: