EE unveils new savings on Pixel, iPhone and broadband plans 

EE is currently running time-limited deals on a number of popular handsets, including Google’s Pixel 6a and Pixel 7 Pro, the iPhone 14 Pro and Samsung devices, plus savings on its fixed-line broadband and TV packages.
All deals are available in-store, online and over the phone.
Available until 31st July
- Google Pixel 6a – Save £144 at 125GB – £0 upfront, £35 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan
- Google Pixel 7 Pro 128GB – Save £432 – £10 upfront cost, £50 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan
- Samsung Z Fold 4 5G 256GB – Save £192 – £30 upfront cost, £92 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan
- Samsung S23 Plus 5G 256GB – Save £336 – £30 upfront cost, £64 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan
- Samsung S23 Plus 512GB – Save £336 – £30 upfront cost, £70 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan
- Samsung A54 5G 128GB – Save £384 – £0 upfront cost, £33 a month for 24 months with 125GB of data on an Essentials plan
- Samsung A54 5G 256GB – Save £432 – £0 upfront cost, £33 a month for 24 months with 125GB of data on an Essentials plan
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro 5G 128GB – Get 125GB Data for the price of 25GB – £50 upfront cost, £73 a month for 24 months with 125GB of data on an Essentials plan
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro 5G 256GB – Get 125GB Data for the price of 25GB – £50 upfront cost, £79 a month for 24 months with 125GB of data on an Essentials plan
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro 5G 512GB – Get 125GB Data for the price of 25GB – £50 upfront cost, £89 a month for 24 months with 125GB of data on an Essentials plan
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 5G 128GB – Get 125GB Data for the price of 25GB – £50 upfront cost, £79 a month for 24 months with 125GB of data on an Essentials plan
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 5G 256GB – Get 125GB Data for the price of 25GB – £50 upfront cost, £85 a month for 24 months with 125GB of data on an Essentials plan
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 5G 512GB – Get 125GB Data for the price of 25GB – £150 upfront cost, £91 a month for 24 months with 125GB of data on an Essentials plan
- Samsung Galaxy Watch5 – 40mm – Save £96 – £0 upfront, £18 a month with 4GB of data a month on an Essentials plan
- Samsung Galaxy Watch5 – 44mm – Save £96 – £0 upfront, £20 a month with 4GB of data a month on an Essentials plan
- Samsung Book2 Pro– Save £324 – £0 upfront, £72 a month with 5GB of data a month on an Essentials plan
Available until 10th July
- EE Fibre (average download speeds of 36 Mbps): £24 per month for EE mobile customers (£27 for brand new customers) Save £96
- EE Fibre Plus (average download speeds of 70 Mbps): £26 per month for EE mobile customers (£30 for brand new customers) Save £96
- EE Full Fibre 100 (average download speeds of 146 Mbps): £26 per month for EE mobile customers (£30 for brand new customers) Save £96
Available until 27th July
- Fibre 1 (50mbps): £29.99 per month for 24 months, was £32.99 per month and no upfront cost was £29.99 (Save £101.99)
- Big Sport: £43 per month for 24 months plus free activation (Save £30.00), includes NOW Sports, all of BT Sport, Eurosport and discovery+
- Big Entertainment: £30.00 a month for 24 months plus free activation (Save £30.00) access AMC plus the latest award-winning entertainment and Sky Originals from channels including Sky Atlantic with over 300 Box Sets and all Sky Cinema channels with over 1,000 movies on demand and over 30 new movies added every month from NOW.