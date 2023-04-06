SEENIT

EE unveils savings on iPhone, Pixel and Samsung monthly plans

EE has announced its latest deals on pay monthly plans, including savings on iPhone, Pixel and Samsung models plus a SIM-only savings. All deals are time-limited and available in-store, online and over the phone.

Available until April 17th:

  • iPhone 14 – £50 upfront, £59 a month on Essentials Plan 125GB for the price of a 25GB plan
  • iPhone 14 Pro – Save £144 – £30 upfront, £74 a month for 24 months on an unlimited Essentials plan. Save up to an additional £16 a month when you trade in an eligible Apple device
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max – Save £144 – £30 upfront, £78 a month for 24 months on an unlimited Essentials plan. Save up to an additional £16 a month when you trade in an eligible Apple device

Available until 19th April:

  • Google Pixel 7 or 7 Pro – get a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro worth £179 from Google

Available until April 27th:  

  • Samsung GS23 – Save £384 – £30 upfront, £52 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan
  • OPPO Find N2 Flip – Save £144 – £30 upfront,  £59 a month for 24 months on an Essentials plan with 125GB of monthly data, unlimited calls and texts
  • 6 Months Half Price Unlimited EE SIM £14 a month for the first 6 months, £28 from month 7
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm £0 upfront, £16 per month with 4GB of data on a Personal Paired Plan 

Available until May 2nd:  

  • Google Pixel 6a – Save £192  £30 upfront, £25 a month for 24 months on an Essentials plan with 25GB monthly data, unlimited calls and texts
  • Google Pixel 7 – Save £336 – £10 upfront, £41 a month for 24 months on an Essentials plan with 125GB of monthly data, unlimited calls and texts

