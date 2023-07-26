EE uses mini mobile masts to boost network ahead of Edinburgh Festival Fringe

EE say it’s deployed new mini mobile masts on street furniture such as lamp-posts and phone boxes in Edinburgh ahead of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The masts, known as small cells, are now delivering enhanced 4G capacity in high demand areas of the city, helping to ensure visitors can stay connected.

During August, it’s estimated that the population of the city doubles, as more than 500,000 people visit for the festivals.

Working with Edinburgh Council and Nokia, EE has deployed the cells in busy locations including the Royal Mile, University of Edinburgh, Princes Street, Chambers Street and the National Museum, and the West End.

Shona McCarthy, Chief Executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, said: “Visitors to the festival are increasingly using their smartphones for electronic ticketing, searching programme listings, booking tickets on the go, and navigating to the various venues.

“Many of these are things visitors will be able to do from the new official EdFringe app. People are also keen to share their experiences with friends and family and social media throughout the festival.

“All of this depends on having good access to mobile networks. It’s vital therefore that the city’s mobile networks can cope with this significant increase in demand during the summer. We welcome any steps like these new mini mobile masts to help boost network capacity in these busy locations.”

James Hope, Director of Mobile Radio Access Networks at EE, said: “Edinburgh is a prime example of a city that can benefit from these small cell masts. The city is said to be built on seven hills and has plenty of old buildings, all of which pose a challenge to mobile coverage.

“It also sees huge peaks in mobile traffic in confined areas during major events. Small cells help customers continue to benefit from our fastest 4G speeds, even at the busiest times and in the most congested of locations.”