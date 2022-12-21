Elf is the UK’s best selling film this Christmas

Elf is this year’s Christmas Number 1 film after taking the top spot in the Official Film Chart for a second week.
Top Gun: Maverick, which lands on Paramount+ this week, holds its position at Number 2 while The Grinch rises one place to Number 3 and The Polar Express jumps four to enter the Top 5 and return to its previous peak of Number 4.
Rom-com Ticket To Paradise, starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts, enters the Top 10 for the first time after climbing 8 places. The pair star as a divorced couple who put aside their differences to travel to Bali to stop their daughter repeating their ‘mistakes’ by marrying young.
Biopic Elvis rebounds one place (6) while Jurassic World: Dominion drops one (7), both landing just ahead of DC favourite The Batman (8) and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (9). Rounding off the Top 10 is Downton Abbey: A New Era (10).
The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 14th December 2022
|Posn
|Title
|Label
|Corporate Group
|1
|ELF
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|2
|TOP GUN – MAVERICK
|PARAMOUNT
|ELEVATION SALES
|3
|THE GRINCH (ANIMATED)
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|4
|THE POLAR EXPRESS
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|5
|TICKET TO PARADISE
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|6
|ELVIS
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|7
|JURASSIC WORLD – DOMINION
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|8
|THE BATMAN
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|9
|FANTASTIC BEASTS – SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|10
|DOWNTON ABBEY – A NEW ERA
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|WARNER HOME VIDEO