Elf is the UK’s best selling film this Christmas

Image: © 2003 New Line Productions, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Elf is this year’s Christmas Number 1 film after taking the top spot in the Official Film Chart for a second week.

Top Gun: Maverick, which lands on Paramount+ this week, holds its position at Number 2 while The Grinch rises one place to Number 3 and The Polar Express jumps four to enter the Top 5 and return to its previous peak of Number 4.

Rom-com Ticket To Paradise, starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts, enters the Top 10 for the first time after climbing 8 places. The pair star as a divorced couple who put aside their differences to travel to Bali to stop their daughter repeating their ‘mistakes’ by marrying young.

Biopic Elvis rebounds one place (6) while Jurassic World: Dominion drops one (7), both landing just ahead of DC favourite The Batman (8) and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (9). Rounding off the Top 10 is Downton Abbey: A New Era (10).

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 14th December 2022