Elvis biopic tops this week’s Official Film Chart 

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic has dislodged Top Gun: Maverick from the top spot in the UK’s Official Film Chart, just days after star Austin Butler took a Best Actor award at the Golden Globes.

The film’s return to the number 1 slot comes on the back of strong digital and physical sales.

The Banshees of Inisherin, which enjoyed three wins and eight nominations at the Globes, soars 24 places to Number 3, while Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile lifts five places to a new peak of Number 4.

Jurassic World: Dominion finishes at Number 5, and The Croods: A New Age sits at at 6 while The Lovely Bones, originally released in 2009, finds its way into the Top 10 for the very first time, flying up 16 places to Number 7.

Rounding out the final places in this week’s Top 10 are The Batman (8), Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (9) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (10).

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 18th January 2022