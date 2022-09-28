Elvis tops this week’s Official Film Chart

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic has entered the Official Film Chart – which charts physical and digital sales – in the top spot.

Starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, Elvis explores the life and music of Presley (Butler), through the prism of his relationship with enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks).

The film pushes Top Gun: Maverick down to number 2 following its four-week stint at the top. Jurassic World – Dominion also moves down one to third place while The Lost Boys enter the Top 10 in fourth place following its 35th Anniversary Steelbook release.

Three more brand new entries are up next, with Chris Hemsworth making an appearance in Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder, which enters at Number 6 on digital downloads only. Not far behind is Ethan Hawke-starring horror The Black Phone at 7.

Our final new entry in the Top 10 comes from 1982 horror Poltergeist, which also received a 4K Steelbook release this week as part of its 40th anniversary. Rounding off this week’s Top 10 are The Batman (9) and Sing 2 (10).

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 28th September 2022