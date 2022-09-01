Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer star in trailer for the BBC and Amazon’s The English

Lady Cornelia Locke (Emily Blunt) in The English (Image: Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios)

A first-look trailer has been released for The English, the BBC and Amazon’s upcoming new Western series starring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer.

Due to premiere in the UK on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in November, the series will then be available to stream on Prime Video in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the Nordics.

Billed as “a mythical Western drama,” the drama hails from writer and director Hugo Blick (The Honourable Woman, Black Earth Rising, The Shadow Line) and has been produced by Drama Republic in association with All3 Media International.

Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer) in The English (Image: Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios)

The official synopsis says: “The English takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, power, and love.”

The cast also includes Stephen Rea, Valerie Pachner, Rafe Spall, Tom Hughes, Toby Jones, and Ciarán Hinds.