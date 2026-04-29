New Walking Dead mobile game launches this summer

A new free-to-play Walking Dead game is set to launch on iPhone and Android this summer.

Hailing from Ares Interactive and officially licensed by AMC, Walking Dead: Aftermath places players in the shoes of iconic characters including Rick Grimes, Daryl Dixon, and Michonne, as they fight to survive against relentless walker herds, hostile enemies, and powerful bosses.

Combining high-intensity roguelite action with survivor strategy and base-building meta-progression, the game challenges players to adapt, scavenge, and fight to stay alive in a world where every supply run is a matter of life or death.

Campaign missions take players through familiar locations from the television series, including Hershel’s Farm, Woodbury, and Alexandria. As players progress they’ll gather supplies, upgrade survivors, and face escalating threats across a world that grows more dangerous with every chapter.

Mike DeLaet, President of Ares Interactive, said: “The Walking Dead: Aftermath combines Swift Games’ strengths in action, progression, and replayability with the intensity and survival drama that has made The Walking Dead an enduring franchise.

“AMC’s trust in our team speaks to the strength of what we’re building at Ares, and this partnership marks an important step as we continue to create interactive experiences and player communities built to last.”

Clayton Neuman, VP of Games & Franchise at AMC, commented: “The Walking Dead continues to capture so many fans’ imaginations, seamlessly blending the drama of survival in extreme circumstances with the thrill of full-throttle action.

“Our partners at Ares Interactive have created an experience that captures the dangers of the apocalypse, along with the sheer fun of battling herds of walkers. The Walking Dead: Aftermath is easy to pick up, impossible to put down, and we can’t wait for people to play it.”