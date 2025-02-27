Eureka to bring four classic DEFA sci-fi titles to Blu-ray

Eureka Entertainment has announced Strange New Worlds: Science Fiction at DEFA, a new boxset of four groundbreaking sci-fi films from East Germany.

Heading to Blu-ray from May 19th as part of The Masters of Cinema Series, the Limited edition boxed set features The Silent Star, Signals: A Space Adventure, Eolomea and In the Dust of the Stars.

The movies hail from DEFA, East Germany’s state-owned film studio which operated from 1946 until its dissolution in 1992 and produced hundreds of feature films in a diverse range of genres including some colourful and wildly imaginative science fiction films during the 1960s and 1970s.

Based on Stanisław Lem’s The Astronauts, The Silent Star begins as an extraterrestrial object is unearthed in the Gobi desert. When it is found to have originated on Venus, the crew of the spacecraft Kosmoskrator is dispatched to the yellow planet to solve its mysteries.

In Signals: A Space Adventure, the Laika and its crew are sent to find a lost research vessel, the Ikaros. But as they draw nearer to the missing craft, they begin to intercept a series of strange radio transmissions.

Eolomea sees eight ships dispatched from the space station Margot disappear without trace – and it’s down to science officer Maria Scholl (Cox Habbema) to find out what happened to them.

Finally, In the Dust of the Stars follows the crew of the Cyrano as they land on the planet TEM 4 to investigate a distress signal – and find themselves under the psychedelic influence of its bizarre inhabitants.

