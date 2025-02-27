MotoGP 25 gets confirmed console and PC launch date

Milestone and MotoGP have confirmed that MotoGP 25 will be available on April 30th for PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Game Store.

As the official MotoGP videogame, it features all the riders and tracks of the 2025 season plus those of Moto2 and Moto3, including the legendary Brno in Czechia which returns after five years, and the new Balaton Park in Hungary.

The game introduces a new Training Sessions which gives players the opportunity to enjoy some riding time away from the competition, mastering their craft and improving their skills in the Motard, Flat Track and Minibikes disciplines.

A simplified racing experience is also available in all game modes and for all types of bikes to offers “a more accessible approach to the game for those who are less familiar with motorcycle simulation but want to feel the thrill of pushing to the limit.”

Riders Market and the FIM MotoGP Stewards return from the franchise’s previous chapter while a new Bike Development System gives players more control over the evolution of their bikes through the season.