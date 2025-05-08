Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman return to Apple TV+ this week

Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman’s latest Apple TV+ series, Long Way Home, debuts this week ( May 9th).

The 10-part series follows the duo as they ride refurbished vintage motorbikes from McGregor’s home in Scotland to Boorman’s in England, via a rather long route.

They head across the North Sea to Scandinavia, all the way up to the Arctic Circle and then down to the Baltics, through continental Europe, before eventually hopping back over the English Channel two months later.

It’s an adventure that will take them to more than fifteen countries, through spectacular scenery and along some of the greatest driving roads in the world.

Along the way they’ll immerse themselves in each country’s culture, meet the locals, and try their hand at unique and eclectic activities.

The series is executive produced by McGregor and Boorman, alongside longtime collaborators David Alexanian and Russ Malkin, who also direct.

The pair’s previous adventures, Long Way Up, Long Way Round and Long Way Down, are also available on Apple TV+.