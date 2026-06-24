Dutton Ranch renewed for second season

(L-R): Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton and Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler in Dutton Ranch, episode 4, season 1, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.

Yellowstone spin-off Dutton Ranch has been renewed for a second season at Paramount+ following a record-breaking debut for its first season.

The show sees Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser reprise their roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler who, with the Yellowstone now behind them, fight to build a future together in Texas.

12.9 million viewers around the world watched in the 7 days following the show’s premiere, making it the biggest Original Series launch in Paramount+ history.

The series also delivered 2.9 million total viewers during its two-episode debut on Paramount Network on May 15, making it the biggest series premiere on cable since 2023.

Dutton Ranch was also the #1 streaming series according to Nielsen based on average audience for the week of May 11 according to preliminary data.

“Beth and Rip are among the most iconic duos in television history and we are thrilled to bring a whole new world to life with Dutton Ranch for our subscribers around the world,” said Jane Wiseman, Head of Originals for Paramount+.

“We’re also incredibly grateful to our partners, including the teams at Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios, for bringing this new series to life with such grit, heart and authenticity.”

“Dutton Ranch has resonated with audiences in a powerful way, building on the legacy of beloved characters, while establishing its own identity,” said Matt Thunell, President of Paramount Television Studios.

“Thank you to our partners at Paramount+ and 101 Studios for a phenomenal first season. We look forward to bringing fans more stories from these unforgettable characters in Season Two.”