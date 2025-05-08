U&Dave orders more Will & Ralf Should Know Better

A second series of Will & Ralf Should Know Better – in which former Two Pints of Lager stars Will Mellor and Ralf Little test their attitudes on a range of topics – has been commissioned by U&Dave.

The channel, previously known as Dave, is part of the BBC’s UKTV subsidiary which operates a portfolio of both advert funded and subscription-only channels, plus the ad-funded streaming service U, in the UK.

Series one launched in October 2024 and drew a consolidated audience of 249k for its debut episode, up +85% vs the slot average, and averaged a Total Consumption figure of 530k.

The second series will air in two separate blocks of three episodes each, with the first three airing later this year and the rest to follow in 2026.

Adam Collings, Director of Programming, Factual & Factual Entertainment at UKTV, said: “Will and Ralf were hugely popular with U&Dave viewers throughout the first series, and we’re absolutely thrilled to have them back on the channel.

“This series promises more of their mischievous charm as we watch them continue to explore whether they should know better!”