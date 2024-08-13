Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman to embark on more motorcycle adventures for Apple TV+

Courtesy of Apple TV+

Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman are returning to Apple TV+ with a new 10-episode season of their popular motorcycle adventure series.

Their previous outings, Long Way Up, Long Way Round and Long Way Down, are all available on the streaming service.

The new season follows the pair as they ride vintage, lovingly refurbished motorbikes from McGregor’s home in Scotland to Boorman’s in England, via a rather long route.

They head across the North Sea to Scandinavia, all the way up to the Arctic Circle and then down to the Baltics, through continental Europe, before eventually hopping back over the English Channel two months later.

It’s an adventure that will take them to more than fifteen countries, through spectacular scenery and along some of the greatest driving roads in the world.

Along the way they’ll immerse themselves in each country’s culture, meet the locals, and try their hand at unique and eclectic activities.

McGregor said: “On a rather tricky, sandy bit of ‘Long Way Up,’ Charley and I started to daydream about another trip to keep our minds off the scary road at hand!

“This is that trip. Rusty old bikes and 10,000 miles of Scandinavia, and Eastern and Central Europe. A big loop from my house in Scotland to Charley’s house in England. Long way home…magic.”

Boorman added: “It has been such a pleasure to get back on the road on motorcycles with my best friend Ewan.

“We’ve talked about doing this trip on old bikes since the last one. Traveling around Scandinavia and Europe has been a blast on our beautiful bikes.”

The series is executive produced by McGregor and Boorman alongside longtime collaborators David Alexanian and Russ Malkin, who also direct.

