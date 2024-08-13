Only Murders in the Building season four gets new trailer

Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez star in this new trailer for Only Murders in the Building season four which arrives on Disney+ later this month.

This time the podcasting trio wrestles with the shocking events at the end of season three surrounding Charles’ stunt double & friend Sazz Pataki.

Questioning whether she or Charles was the killer’s intended target, their investigation leads them all the way to Los Angeles where a Hollywood studio is making a film about their podcast.

As Charles, Oliver & Mabel race back to New York, they embark on an even more epic journey – traversing their building’s courtyard to delve into the lives of the Arconia’s West Tower other residents.

Joining the series regulars are special guest stars Meryl Streep, Zach Galifianakis, Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Richard Kind, Jane Lynch, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Molly Shannon.

Only Murders in the Building debuts August 27th with new episodes streaming weekly on Tuesdays.

The series hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman who executive produce with Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.