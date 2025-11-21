November’s Mega Movie Weekend deals revealed

A four movie digital boxset containing the entire ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ saga heads up this month’s Mega Movie Weekend.

The regular promotion managed by the British Association for Screen Entertainment (BASE) in association with major UK distributors and helps movie fans boost their collections while making deep savings.

Deals are available from all the major digital retailers including the Apple TV app, Prime Video, Sky Store, and EE TV Store.

This month’s deals include savings on the I Know What You Did Last Summer 1-4 boxset which includes this year’s revival of the 90s horror franchise plus the The Hobbit Extended Edition 3-Movie Collection, the Dune 2-Film Collection and The Holiday & Love Actually Collection.

Savings are also available on a host of standalone titles including Spirited, The Surfer, The Cut, Americana, and The Friend.

Deals are available from Friday 21st November to Sunday 23rd November. Pricing and availability differ between retailers.