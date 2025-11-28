Wicked leads UK film sales for second week

Wicked maintains its lead in this week’s Official Film Chart – the UK’s only chart to count both physical and digital movie sales – by holding on to the Number 1 spot.
Sitting behind it is Nobody 2 which rises 2 places, followed by The Grinch and Jurassic World – Rebirth which drops one place to occupy the 4th spot.
Apple’s F1 The Movie falls back 3 places from last week to sit in 5th place while One Battle After Another is at Number 6, ahead of Bridget Jones – Mad About the Boy.
This week’s highest new entry sees The Roses jump 23 places to Number 8 while Superman drops four places (9th) and Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning retains the final spot in the top ten.
The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 26th November 2025
|Last Week
|This Week
|Title
|Label
|1
|1
|WICKED
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|4
|2
|NOBODY 2
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|6
|3
|THE GRINCH (ANIMATED)
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|3
|4
|JURASSIC WORLD – REBIRTH
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|2
|5
|F1 THE MOVIE
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|8
|6
|ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|12
|7
|BRIDGET JONES – MAD ABOUT THE BOY
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|31
|8
|THE ROSES
|WALT DISNEY
|5
|9
|SUPERMAN (2025)
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|10
|10
|MISSION IMPOSSIBLE – THE FINAL RECKONING
|PARAMOUNT