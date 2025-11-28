Wicked leads UK film sales for second week

Wicked maintains its lead in this week’s Official Film Chart – the UK’s only chart to count both physical and digital movie sales – by holding on to the Number 1 spot.

Sitting behind it is Nobody 2 which rises 2 places, followed by The Grinch and Jurassic World – Rebirth which drops one place to occupy the 4th spot.

Apple’s F1 The Movie falls back 3 places from last week to sit in 5th place while One Battle After Another is at Number 6, ahead of Bridget Jones – Mad About the Boy.

This week’s highest new entry sees The Roses jump 23 places to Number 8 while Superman drops four places (9th) and Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning retains the final spot in the top ten.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 26th November 2025