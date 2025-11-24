EE expands 5G+ network to 20 more towns and cities

EE has expanded its 5G+ network to 20 additional towns and cities across the nation, bringing more than 1.6 million people into coverage.

Previously known as 5G Standalone, 5G+ offers faster speeds and reliability by removing any reliance on older 4G equipment in favour of a dedicated 5G core and on new, end-to-end 5G architecture.

To benefit, customers need a compatible smartphone or tablet, plus an EE 5G+ ready SIM card or eSIM on one of the network’s Full Works and All Rounder SIM-only plans.

The new locations are: Ballymena, Burton-on-Trent, Chelmsford, Dewsbury, Ellesmere Port, Gateshead, Greenock, Hamilton, Hartlepool, Hatfield, Hereford, Londonderry, Newark, Oldham, Rochdale, Solihull, Stafford, Stevenage, Tamworth, and Warwick.

EE says the latest expansion means the network is now available to more than 44 million people, surpassing its original coverage target by five months.

Greg McCall, Chief Networks Officer at BT Group, said: “This time of year is all about connecting with the people and things we care about most.

“With millions of people travelling to visit family, heading to the high street for their gifts, and enjoying the best festive events the UK has to offer, we’re expanding EE’s 5G+ network so the nation can benefit from its high capacity, ultra-reliable connectivity and stay connected to what matters to them this Christmas.”