Samsung brings Virtual Production to Twickenham Film Studios

A 24 metre virtual production wall from Samsung is being installed at Twickenham Film Studios (TFS), making the studio home to one of the UK’s largest permanent LED sound stages.

The installation, which is set to be completed by the end of May, is the result of a joint partnership between Samsung, TFS and award-winning Virtual Production (VP) experts Quite Brilliant.

Featuring a 24 x 4.5 metre back wall, a 105 sq metre LED ceiling, additional LED mobile totem walls, plus a permanent turntable and motion control crane, it is Samsung’s first major LED screen build in the UK and its third globally.

Specs include a 12,288 Hz refresh rate that minimises flicker lines and ensures a clear outcome, regardless of the camera used during filming, and 20-bit processing to present exact colour mapping with faultless accuracy and a precise linear greyscale that shows the intricacies of every scene.

Deborah Honig, Chief Customer Officer at Samsung Electronics, said: “As one of the world’s leaders in picture quality and screen technology, we are excited about the possibilities of how this could transform Virtual Production.

“This technology opens the door to limitless potential for filmmakers, producers and content creators from various industries by amplifying digital effects, while making virtual content creation easier, faster and more cost effective.

“Alongside our ambitious partners at Twickenham Studios and Quite Brilliant we are excited to usher in a new era of excellence within this area.”

Sunny Vohra, owner of TFS, said: “Having taken over Twickenham Film Studios in 2012, this new venture marks the next phase of our multi-year strategy to invest in Twickenham’s future.

“Samsung is our ideal partner. They see the value of our world-class award-winning team and appreciate our approach in balancing investment in technology with investment in our people.

“This is why we are a preferred facility for so many of the world’s greatest filmmakers”.

Quite Brilliant’s Managing Director, Chris Chaundler, added: “With five years and more than 200 VP projects under our belt, we have designed the stage, in partnership with Samsung to meet the needs of producers and directors.

“This is designed by filmmakers for filmmakers. The stage will service all projects from features and television to advertising and social content. This is a bold statement about Twickenham’s commitment to the future of the UK film, television and media industry.”