LG acquires stake in virtual studios tech firm Mo-Sys

LG has acquired a stake in Mo-Sys Engineering, a developer of virtual studios solutions and camera robotics.

Virtual studios have become popular with TV broadcasters and streamers as well as corporate and other institutions looking to create content in-house, and their use is likely to grow in the coming years.

LG, which already plays a significant role in the sector through the supply of Micro LED and LED screens, says its strategic seed investment in Mo-Sys will allow it to deliver a more comprehensive lineup of hardware and software-based solutions.

As part of the agreement, the two companies will be able to seamlessly support customers who choose to combine LG’s displays and controllers with Mo-Sys’s products and systems.

“We’re excited by this new partnership, and by the unique value we’ll be able to deliver to customers through combining LG’s mastery of display technology with Mo-Sys’s expertise in virtual production solutions,” said Paik Ki-mun, senior vice president and head of the Information Display business unit of LG Business Solutions Company.

“LG will continue to pursue collaboration with partners to strengthen its capabilities as a provider of B2B solutions and innovative experiences.”

Michael Geissler, CEO of Mo-Sys Engineering, added, “We are delighted to have LG’s support as we continue to innovate in the field of next-generation virtual production technology.

“Their investment will enable us to enhance our R&D efforts, drive sustainability, and create more efficient production solutions.”