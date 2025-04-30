RoboCop: Rogue City hits the Mac App Store

ROBOCOP – ROBOCOP 3 © 1987-1992 Orion Pictures Corporation. ROBOCOP: ROGUE CITY © 2023-2024 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. ROBOCOP & ROBOCOP: ROGUE CITY are trademarks of Orion Pictures Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Videogame RoboCop: Rogue City is now available on Macs via the Mac App Store and will soon be available for the platform from Steam.

Released in 2023 for PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S, Rogue City was the first major video game based on the film franchise since 2014’s RoboCop – The Official Game.

Featuring an original story set between the second and third films, it sees Peter Weller return as the in-game face and voice of RoboCop.

The game hails from the Teyon studio and publisher Nacon and is officially licensed by Amazon MGM Studios Consumer Products and Interactive Licensing.

Its Mac release comes ahead of the release of RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business, a new standalone game coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on July 17th.