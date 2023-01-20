Filming now underway on Alex Rider season three 

The third season of Alex Rider is now underway in the UK and Malta, with Otto Farrant, Stephen Dillane, Vicky McClure, Brenock O’Connor, Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́, and Marli Siu all confirmed to be returning.

Produced by Eleventh Hour Films, the series will be available in the UK on Amazon Freevee, the free streaming app.

Joining the series regulars are Sofia Helin (The Bridge), Shelley Conn (Bridgerton), Kevin McNally (The Crown), and Jason Wong (Strangers).

Adapted by Guy Burt from Scorpia, Anthony Horowitz’s fifth Alex Rider novel, this season sets Alex on the trail of his greatest enemy: the elusive network known as Scorpia.

Finally free of Alan Blunt and his Department, Alex embarks on a personal mission to destroy Scorpia once and for all, little realising the journey will reveal his ties to both organisations run deeper than he ever thought possible.

Horowitz serves as an executive producer alongside Eleventh Hour’s Jill Green and Eve Gutierrez, series writer Guy Burt, director Andreas Prochaska, and actor Otto Farrant.

The series is distributed worldwide by Sony Pictures Television.