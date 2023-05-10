Filmstream now available on Samsung TV Plus in Norway, Finland, and Denmark

Filmstream, the free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel dedicated to movies, is now available on Samsung TV Plus in Norway, Finland, and Denmark.

Samsung TV Plus is included on all recent models of the firm’s smart TVs and brings users a host of broadband-delivered linear channels and selected on-demand content.

Filmstream offers viewers a wide range of independent and classic movies, including titles from iconic directors such as Hitchcock and Kurosawa.

Georgina Twiss, MD of Western Europe and Africa at Filmstream owners SPI International, said: “We are delighted to build on our partnership with Samsung TV Plus by launching Filmstream in three additional territories.

“Filmstream has proven to be a popular channel among viewers worldwide, and we are thrilled to make it available to even more viewers through Samsung TV Plus following the launches in the UK, India, Sweden, Netherlands and Australia.”



Haymi Behar, CDO & CMO of SPI International, also commented on the launch, saying: “Digital expansion has been our top priority in the past few years, especially when considering how rapidly the way in which we consume content is changing.

“We are proud to offer viewers multiple windows of digitally accessible and curated content through our FAST channel products like Filmstream. We look forward to strengthening our partnership with Samsung TV Plus even further.”