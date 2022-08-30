Samsung TV Plus gets new look

Samsung has unveiled new branding for TV Plus, the streaming service which comes built into its post 2016 Smart TVs and Galaxy devices.

The free service combines free ad-supported TV (FAST) linear channels and video on-demand service and offers a mix of established channels, such as CNN and FreeSports, and themed channels based around a single show, presenter, or topic – including Baywatch, Hell’s Kitchen and American Idol.

“As an early player in the free ad-supported streaming TV space with unrivaled expertise across hardware, software and services at a truly global scale, Samsung TV Plus has become a top viewing destination for consumers around the globe,” said Won-Jin Lee, President and Head of the Service Business Team at Samsung Electronics.

“We are thrilled to recognize the massive growth we’ve achieved so far across 24 countries and over 1,600 channels globally. Samsung TV Plus’ new brand signifies our continued investment into the future of FAST.”