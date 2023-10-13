For All Mankind season four gets new trailer 

For All Mankind, the hit alternative history sci-fi series from Apple TV+, has revealed a new trailer for its upcoming fourth season which debuts on November 10th.

Set in 2003, eight years after the third season’s events, the new run returns viewers to Happy Valley which has expanded its footprint and is now mining extremely valuable, mineral-rich asteroids that could change the future of both Earth and Mars.

But simmering tensions between the residents of the now-sprawling international base threaten to undo everything they are working towards.

Returning cast includes Joel Kinnaman, Wrenn Schmidt, Krys Marshall, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu and Coral Peña along with new series regulars Toby Kebbell, Tyner Rushing, Daniel Stern and Svetlana Efremova.

The series was created by Golden Globe nominee and Emmy Award winner Ronald D. Moore and Emmy Award nominees Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert who both serve as showrunners and executive produce alongside Moore.