Games Global debuts first UFC branded slot game

Games Global has launched UFC Gold Blitz Extreme, the first in a series of games to be produced under a three year deal between the iGaming developer and UFC.

Announcing their tie-up last month, the two brands said their overlapping target audiences will allow both to recruit new players and fans.

Produced by Fortune Factory Studios, the game features several icons of the sport including ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor, Jon ‘Bones’ Jones, recently retired Brazilian superstar Amanda ‘The Lioness’ Nunes, and China’s reigning women’s strawweight champion ‘Magnum’ Zhang Weili.

Tracey Bleczinski, Senior Vice President, Global Consumer Products for UFC, said: “We are thrilled to be entering the iGaming space with the global launch of UFC Gold Blitz Extreme.

“UFC is always looking for innovative ways to reach our global fanbase, and partnering with Games Global to develop this online slot game gives our fans a new, immersive, and entertaining gaming experience.”

Andy Booth, Chief Product Officer at Games Global, said: “We are delighted to launch the first IP game in our partnership with UFC, which includes plenty of exciting features and a 5,500x maximum win.

“Games Global has collaborated closely with UFC to ensure that the game appeals to a broad audience, utilising stars from across the globe.

“We have no doubt it will prove a popular release, helping drive engagement for our operator partners and begin a positive collaboration with one of the world’s biggest sporting brands. Keep your eyes open for more knockout content to come.”