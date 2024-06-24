Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis gets UK and Ireland release date

Megalopolis, the new film from cinema legend Francis Ford Coppola, will arrive in UK and Irish cinemas and IMAX theatres on September 27th.

With a cast which includes Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, and Dustin Hoffman, the film is a Roman Epic fable set in an imagined Modern America.

Synopsis:

The City of New Rome must change, causing conflict between Cesar Catilina (Driver), a genius artist who seeks to leap into a utopian, idealistic future, and his opposition, Mayor Franklyn Cicero (Esposito), who remains committed to a regressive status quo, perpetuating greed, special interests, and partisan warfare.

Torn between them is socialite Julia Cicero (Emmanuel), the mayor’s daughter, whose love for Cesar has divided her loyalties, forcing her to discover what she truly believes humanity deserves.

The cast also includes: Aubrey Plaza,Talia Shire, Jason Schwartzman, Kathryn Hunter, Grace VanderWaal, Chloe Fineman, James Remar, and D.B. Sweeney.

Megalopolis had its world premiere in Competition at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival where Coppola, who wrote, directed and produced the film, received a four minute standing ovation. It’s distributed in the UK by Entertainment Film.