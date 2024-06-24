BBC to livestream Dua Lipa and Coldplay’s Glastonbury sets to global audience 

Dua Lipa and Coldplay’s Pyramid Stage sets from Glastonbury 2024 will be livestreamed a global audience on BBC.com.

The broadcaster has announced that its recently relaunched international website will let fans watch the headline Glastonbury performances, enjoy festival highlights, and follow updates and analysis throughout the weekend.

Fans can Dua Lipa’s headline performance on Friday 28 June from 5pm-6.45pm EST (11pm-12.45am CEST) and Coldplay’s headline set on Saturday 29 June from 4.45-6.45pm EST (10.45pm-12.45am CEST), both at http://BBC.com/pages/Glastonbury-live.

The livestream coverage is produced by BBC Studios, the corportation’s commercial arm which also operated BBC.com/

Tara Maitra, Chief Commercial Officer at BBC Studios, said: “The Glastonbury Festival is an icon of British culture, and this livestream will give fans around the globe a front row seat to headline performances like never before.

“This is just the latest example of our focus on bringing more cultural-defining moments like Glastonbury to fans on our platforms outside the UK so users can experience the best of British culture wherever they may be.”

Lorna Clarke, BBC Director of Music says: “At the BBC, we bring Glastonbury to you, and we’re incredibly proud of our coverage. It enables millions of people to access the magic of Emily and Michael Eavis’ festival each year.

“The global streams of Dua Lipa and Coldplay’s performances are another exciting addition to our offer, allowing us not only to unite music fans across the country, but across the world with the opportunity to experience these world class performances as they happen.”